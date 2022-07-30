When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a teacher. I always loved working with kids and “teaching” them, and I love doing arts and crafts. I was able to do a little of it by volunteering in my boys’ schools all the time.
What would you rather be doing right now? I would rather be anyplace that has sand and an ocean.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I was smashed between a moving truck and my car in my driveway when the truck came out of gear and rolled into me. I spent time in the hospital and had to use a walker for a bit.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Completing an almost 400-mile bicycle ride in 2011 pedaling from Alton to Chicago with Illinois Concerns of Police Survivors in memory of my late husband Jeremy.
It really stinks when … I see the lack of manners being used by grown adults! Hold a door, say please and thank you. Rude people I just can’t handle!
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Loyal. Once I commit to something, I will give it 110%.
I always laugh when … going out with my husband. He will randomly say or do things to embarrass me. He normally succeeds as I laugh and try to pretend I don’t know him.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My late husband Jeremy to tell him he would have been a grandpa this year. Robin Williams – so many things to ask. Such a funny guy who everyone loved and yet took his own life. My spouse (of course). I can’t leave him out. Dinner with him is always full of adventure and laughs.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … change my clothes and go for a walk. I live in the country, so it’s nice to enjoy the peace and quiet.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … quiet.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I’m going to pick Dallas Stephens (fitness model, fitness coach) since she is from Quincy. We had a flight delay in Philadelphia. We were checking into our hotel, and Dallas and her now ex were checking in, and she was super friendly and just talked forever and was down to earth with us.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … hop on a plane for vacation.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … A million dollars is a lot of money, but I could not handle “Fear Factor” where they pour spiders on top of you while locked in a box.
America should be more concerned about … I don’t think I can even begin to type everything we should be concerned about. Inflation is crazy out of control. People are having to choose between gas in their car and food on their table.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … paper towels. I had a case at home not realizing it and bought another case at Sam’s. So I am good on paper towels for the year at least.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … Instagram and Amazon are about equal. I love the home decorating on Instagram, then I go to Amazon and buy it if it has good reviews!
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Slow down. Stop living life in fast forward and wishing life away. We all can’t wait until our kids start crawling, start talking, start walking. Slow down, and enjoy the moments. Life truly flashes in a blink of an eye.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … country music.
I always get sentimental when … a young person loses their spouse and has to walk the road of widowhood. My heart breaks for them knowing what they are about to go through.
The older I get, the more I realize … the world is a scary, crazy place.
If I had one "do-over," I would … give myself “me” time sooner. I’m at the point in my life now where I finally figured out how good it is to take an hour for just me and work out or whatever it may be. Just focus on myself for an hour a day.
My favorite item of clothing is … my pajamas. They don’t match, they are old but they are super comfy!
If I've learned anything at all … life is short. Don’t worry what others think. Live your life.
