When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a piano teacher or school teacher.
What would you rather be doing right now? I would rather be wearing a comfy pair of sweats, sitting on the couch with a lit candle either reading a good book or watching “The Great British Baking Show.”
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … When I was 5 years old, I was stung by a stingray during our family vacation, and the poison almost traveled to my heart. Worry not, I lived to tell the tale.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? The day I graduated with my bachelor’s degree after only two years at college – it was a lot of work!
It really stinks when … people are rude to people in the service industry (aka retail workers, servers, baristas).
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Vivacious.
I always laugh when … my husband and I watch cat videos.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? I would invite my husband’s father, who I was never able to meet before he passed away. Ruth Bader Ginsburg to hear more about her life firsthand and how to carry on her work. Brene Brown, my favorite nonfiction author.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … take a shower and go to sleep.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … quirky, weird and kind.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I went on vacation with Jonathan Van Ness and his family before he was famous. He told me my hair color was beautiful.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … travel with my husband to see his family in Morocco.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … own a pet snake.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … makeup. I have quite an extensive collection.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … I hate to admit it, but I get pulled into the social media death scroll of Instagram and/or Facebook.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? When people react poorly to the boundaries that you set in place, it says everything about where they are in life and nothing about you. Best advice I received from a mentor.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … an audiobook.
I always get sentimental when … I see a newborn baby.
The older I get, the more I realize … you have no idea what someone’s life story consists of and what they have persevered through. Lead with kindness and validation of other’s experiences.
If I had one "do-over," I would … I am a firm believer that everything in life happens for us, even the hard stuff. I wouldn’t trade my experiences or want a “do-over.” It was all a lesson, it was all part of my story and it led me to be the person and place I am today.
My favorite item of clothing is … Oooh, this would have to be my pink tie-dye crewneck sweatshirt. I purchased it during the 2020 pandemic and wore it all the time during our stay-at-home orders. It was in this pink tie-dye sweatshirt that I fell in love with my (now) husband.
If I've learned anything at all … when life feels overwhelming and unbearable, you probably just need a nap and a snack.
Victoria DeMent, 27, is the communication and development coordinator for the Quincy Public Library and loves every minute of it. DeMent lives in Quincy with her husband, and their favorite hobby would have to be traveling. They currently are planning their next overseas adventure.
