When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a piano teacher or school teacher.

What would you rather be doing right now? I would rather be wearing a comfy pair of sweats, sitting on the couch with a lit candle either reading a good book or watching “The Great British Baking Show.”

Victoria DeMent, 27, is the communication and development coordinator for the Quincy Public Library and loves every minute of it. DeMent lives in Quincy with her husband, and their favorite hobby would have to be traveling. They currently are planning their next overseas adventure.

