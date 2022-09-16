QUINCY — Two longtime Quincy Police veterans were named deputy chiefs in the department.
Police Chief Adam Yates announced the appointments Friday of Raymond "Mike" Tyler as deputy chief of operations and Travis Wiemelt as deputy chief of administration.
Tyler is a 22-year veteran of the department, having spent most of his career working in the patrol division. He was a seven-year member of the Street Crimes Unit and served as K-9 officer for eight years.
Tyler was promoted to patrol sergeant on Sept. 1, 2021, the position he held prior to this appointment. In addition to his patrol work, Tyler is a field training officer, firearms instructor, firearms program coordinator, canine coordinator, member of the Emergency Response Team for 17 years and is a past union president. He graduated from Western Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science degree in law enforcement justice administration in May 2000. Mike and his wife, Jennifer, have been married for 18 years and have two children.
Wiemelt is a 20-year veteran of the department and served two years with the Lewis County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department for prior to joining QPD.
He served eight years as a patrol officer and six years as a criminal detective before he was promoted to patrol sergeant in 2016. During his supervisory career, Wiemelt worked as a patrol sergeant and administrative services sergeant, the position he held prior to this appointment. In addition to these duties, he is a field training officer, CIT officer, less lethal instructor, recruiting officer and arson investigator.
Wiemelt also served on the ILEAS mobile field force team for seven years. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in education from Culver-Stockton College and earned a master’s degree in administration and leadership from Quincy University in 2001.
Yates made the appointments Tuesday with the advice and consent of the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners. A formal introduction and swearing-in ceremony is set for Monday's City Council meeting.
