QUINCY — What started as a hobby during the COVID pandemic is in the works to become a business in the District.
Co-founders of Blind Goat Cider House Branigan Stehl and LJ Helmke are working on 613 Maine to make the dream come true.
The building is owned by Quincy Brewing Co., who is expanding to the rear of the building to accommodate for private parties. At the front of the building, the cider house will focus on cider and mead.
Helmke looked into the idea during the pandemic.
"I found something through St. Louis University that was brewery science and operations,” Helmke said. “It talked about how to not only brew beer and the science behind it, but also the business behind owning your own brewery, managing payroll and all that stuff. I looked into that and was like 'Hey, I like drinking beer and this seems like a fun educational thing.'”
He started the class in summer 2020.
One thing he learned in class was in the brewing industry you need a good name.
While playing volleyball. Stehl started bringing a blind, baby goat named Winnie to the games.
“I always took her to the volleyball games because she couldn't walk or anything,” Stehl said.
He had rescued her from a friend after her mother rejected her.
“She was our good luck charm, the first three our four games she was there we won and we did awesome,” Helmke said. “Someone threw it out there, I don't even know who, man the 'blind goat' that's an awesome name for a brewery and it just stuck.”
Stehl is hopping to have Winnie at the opening since she was such an inspiration.
“She's just like a dog she likes pets and treats,” he saidl. “I think she'll enjoy it.”
After three years the pair has retrofitted half of Helmke's basement into a fully functioning brewery.
Despite not being licensed they're still getting their name out there.
“We do some tastings here and there,” Helmke said. “We make a batch and give it to people and say 'Hey, drink it.' Then ask what do you like. Use that as a way to judge what people think of our stuff.”
Stehl adds that the Maker's Market has been a great way to get their name out.
“In June, we had 50 or 60 bottles of cider with four variations,” he said. “We were passing out samples, we didn't have a free second. We were meeting people and selling shirts. There's another in September, we'll do it again then for people looking into us.”
In addition to getting to know potential customers, the pair has also gotten to know a local farmers due to majority of what they buy is local.
“If we can get it locally, we try to as much as we can as long as it's cost effective for us and the consumer,” Helmke said. "Our honey guy sells honey at the grocery store. We go to farmer markets.”
“I have people call and text me asking if I want them to save whatever fruit they sell,” Stehl said. “It's everything from strawberries, cherries, boysenberries, you name it. It's really helpful and means a lot.”
All those fruits and honey are going to good use as the pair work on making ciders and mead.
Some of the big hits have been peach and boysenberry lemonade, but they plan on rotating flavors as often as possible to see what customers like.
“As we find out what people like we'll keep it around,” Helmke said. “If we have an interesting flavor that doesn't strike with the crowd we might make less of that.”
Starting off there won't be as much mead available.
“It kind of takes awhile to get it conditioned and tasting really good,” Helmke explained. “To be able to have that upfront in the beginning will be a challenge just because we don't serve anything that's not eight months old on the mead aspect. The quantity on that might be low starting out.”
The pair believes they'll introduce a lot of people in the area to mead.
“Most people around here don't know what mead is,” Stehl said. “You have to go to Chicago or St. Louis to get it. I'm looking forward to introducing people to it.”
“Some people will be like 'Eww, I don't like mead,' but most people have had bad mead and haven't had a proper mead,” Helmke said. “We kind of pride ourselves in a proper mead. When people come in we want to be very educational.”
Not only will customers be able to come in and enjoy learning something new, they'll be welcomed to a family-friendly atmosphere.
“It can also be somewhere you can go on a date, to hangout or after dinner, much like the other businesses downtown,” Helmke said.
Both are excited to join other business in downtown Quincy.
“We originally were looking at building out in the country,” Helmke said. “Now, I can't imagine doing that. The other business owners have been so supportive and welcoming. They want nothing but our success.”
“We already have plans in the work with Platt Daddy BBQ and Quincy Brewing Company” Stehl said.
It's actually thanks to Quincy Brewing that the Helmke and Stahl were able to get their company off the ground.
“We wouldn't be here at all without them,” Helmke said. “Josh (Craig) let us in on the Sixth street expansion. We were like this is an excellent opportunity.”
The partnership will also be evident through the attached beer garden in back. Patrons of both the Blind Goat Cider House and Quincy Brewing will be able to enjoy the garden.
Blind Goat Cider House plans to open in spring 2024 depending on how construction goes.
“With these older buildings you never know what you're going to hit, which is why we're saying spring,” Stehl said. "We're hoping sooner rather than later, but we'll see. We don't want to rush something we want it to be something everyone can enjoy.”
