Improvements coming for wastewater system

Quincy's wastewater treatment system will receive upgrades to help reduce overflow being discharged into the Mississippi River.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The City of Quincy will receive just over $4 million for the second phase of improvements at its wastewater treatment plant.

Quincy will get $4.079 million from the state of Illinois’ Water Pollution Control Loan Program to improve the wastewater treatment plant’s ability to handle excess flow from the sewer system as happens with heavy rains.

