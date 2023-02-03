QUINCY — The City of Quincy will receive just over $4 million for the second phase of improvements at its wastewater treatment plant.
Quincy will get $4.079 million from the state of Illinois’ Water Pollution Control Loan Program to improve the wastewater treatment plant’s ability to handle excess flow from the sewer system as happens with heavy rains.
The new project will include the installation of a back-up generator for the main pump station. Quincy’s Director of Public Works Jeffrey Conte said on Thursday that the loan will cover the costs for all planned work in the second phase.
“This will help reduce times where overflow from the sewers is sent into the river,” Conte said.
The first phase of the city’s $25 million, 20-year improvement project was awarded to Plocher Construction in Jan. 2021. That phase targeted six sewer overflows to be modified or replaced to improve the flow of sewage to the wastewater plant instead of the river.
According to Conte, the money from the fund is a 20-year loan with an interest rate of 1.84%. Though the announcement of the loans was made this week, Conte said the wastewater treatment plant improvements actually started about two weeks ago. The contract for the work was awarded in October to Leander Construction of Canton, Ill.
In July 2021, the Quincy City Council put an indefinite hold on the third phase of the project following lower revenues from water customers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. This phase, once it’s rescheduled, will include the replacement of compromised mechanical systems and inoperable standby equipment, which is used to ensure compliance in the event of the failure of front line equipment.
The loan was part of $75 million in low-interest loans for wastewater and drinking water projects announced Wednesday by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
“In the first half of fiscal year 2023, Illinois EPA has already invested nearly $146 million in our state’s drinking water and wastewater infrastructure,” IEPA Director John J. Kim said. “These projects represent our ongoing commitment to provide the essential funding needed for infrastructure improvements that are crucial for safe and reliable drinking water and wastewater treatment for Illinois residents.”
