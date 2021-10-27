QUINCY — The city of Quincy is receiving $129,043 in federal funding to support mental health and wellness services for police officers.
The funding is part of the Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness act Program, which supports suicide prevention programs, training and technical assistance and peer mentoring for first responders.
The Quincy Police Department has had a peer support team since 2019. The team conducts large-scale debriefings after a critical incident, as well as provide one-on-one counseling.
The funding was announce jointly by U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.
“Our law enforcement officers are regularly confronted with challenging and traumatic situations,” Durbin said in a statement. “This federal funding will help officers receive needed mental health support and counseling, which will lead to healthier officers and better policing.”
“Investments in metal health and wellness are investments in our communities as a whole,” Duckworth said in a statement.
