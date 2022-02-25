QUINCY — The investigation continues into a shooting that wounded one man early Friday on Quincy's northwest side.
The Quincy Police Department said officers were called at 1:28 a.m. on a report of shots fired in the area of North Fifth and Oak.
About 20 minutes later, police said an ambulance was called for a man with a gunshot wound at 318 Locust. Officers found the man with one gunshot wound. They also reported the man's vehicle was shot up.
The man was taken to Blessing Hospital and was expected to be released.
Officers later determined that the shooting scene was in the area of North Sixth and College Avenue.