QUINCY — The Quincy snow emergency has been extended through 6 p.m. Thursday.
Issued Tuesday by Mayor Mike Troup, the snow emergency requires residents to move vehicles parked on snow emergency routes. Those that aren't moved are subject to being ticketed and towed once 3 inches of snow accumulates.
The Quincy Police Department said that the county has seen between 6 and 10 inches of snow and another 2 to 3 inches are expected over the next 12 hours.
Most roads in Quincy are snow covered and considered dangerous to travel, police said.
The extended snow emergency is expected to give road crews time to clear streets,.
The Police Department encouraged residents to stay home if they do not need to travel.
