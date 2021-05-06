QUINCY — A Quincy teenager is set to enter a new plea to a lesser charge in connection with the 2019 shooting death of a Quincy man.
Roger Parker Jr. waived his right to a jury trial during a brief hearing Thursday in Adams County Circuit Court. He was set to go to trial on Monday.
Parker, 17, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the Sept. 26, 2019, shooting death of 18-year-old Darrell Kelley Jr. He is being charged as an adult.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office, said the negotiation calls for Parker to plead guilty to one count of second-degree murder. The first-degree murder charges would be dismissed.
Second-degree murder has a sentence range between four and 20 years in prison, but sentences qualify for day-for-day credit for good behavior. First-degree murder generally has a sentencing range between 20 and 60 years in prison, but must be served at 100%.
Quincy Police responded about 5 p.m. to the 600 block of Sycamore, where a man who was later identified as Kelly was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Kelley was taken to Blessing Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Parker and Kelley were arguing right before the shooting, police said.
Parker turned himself into the Adams County Sheriff's Department on Sept. 27, 2019, after police announced he was wanted in connection with Kelley's death.
Parker continues to be held in the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center on $5 million bond.