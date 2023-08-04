QUINCY — The city of Quincy is implementing an advanced electronic billing and payment solution which will be available to all utility and trash customers starting Monday, August 28.
Online account access and payments were previously offered, but now customers can choose to pay with electronic check or a credit or debit card. Additionally, customers gain the ability to pay by phone or text message.
The new service brings an online payment portal enabling customers to view and pay bills, schedule one-time and automatic payments, securely store payment information for later use, review up to 24 months of past bills (as they become available), and enroll in paperless billing. Email notifications are sent when the bill is ready to view, just before the due date and when a scheduled payment is pending.
Creating an account is recommended, however, it is not necessary to view bills and make a payment. The pay by phone option is available 24/7 and is an alternative for customers who may not be interested in going online. Customers can call 217-225-9002 anytime, enter their account information and follow the prompts to make a payment or get their latest account balance.
With Pay by Text, customers can stay informed by receiving text notifications about their bill and additionally have the option to respond via text message to make a payment using their default payment method. Customers can enroll in Pay by Text when making an online payment or within their online account.
“The Department of Utilities continuously strives to better serve and accommodate our residents’ needs while improving efficiencies and lowering operating costs,” said Jeffrey Conte, director of public works. “Invoice Cloud offers convenient, user-friendly payment processing services, and the city is excited to partner with them to provide this service for its residents.”
