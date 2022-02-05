QUINCY — The city of Quincy will suspend its municipal electric aggregation program for 12 months when the current supply contract ends with electric meter readings in March.
Residential and small business participants in the city’s program will begin receiving their electric supply from Ameren in March.
Small businesses are defined as those using fewer than 15,000 kilowatt hours annually. Ameren will notify each participant by letter of the transfer in supply service.
City officials reported that competitive market price have surged in the past several months. Recent bids have exceeded 7 cents per kilowatt hour.
Ameren’s comparable annualized rate for typical homeowners is 5.399 cents per kilowatt hour through June, when its rate will be adjusted. The city’s current aggregation rate from Homefield Energy of Collinsville is 5.09 cents per kilowatt hour. It expires in March. At that time, electricity for Quincy aggregation participants will be transferred from Homefield to Ameren.
Electric aggregation participants will not have to take any action for the transfer in supply. That will occur automatically in March when the participant’s meter is read.
Quincy voters approved the electric aggregation program in November 2012. Residents have the right to opt out of the program.
The state of Illinois began deregulating electricity for small non-commercial consumers in 2010. The law enabled municipalities to pool, or aggregate, residential and small business uses of electricity to seek electricity prices on the open market lower than the regulated rates authorized for utilities.
Under Illinois public utilities rules, customers may choose another alternative electric supplier before May meter readings. The rules require those who do not choose another supplier to remain with Ameren for 10 more months, or a total of 12 months.
Consumers can get information about the City’s electric aggregation program by calling Homefield energy at 866-694-1262 and Ameren at 800-255-5000.
