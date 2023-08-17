inauguration photo QU

A procession of freshmen enters St. Francis Solanus church Wednesday for their inauguration ceremony. The freshmen class moved into dorms for the start of the year.

 H-W PHOTO/DANIEL BETHERS

QUINCY — Quincy University’s incoming freshman moved into their dorms Wednesday, beginning the orientation process that will place them in one of the university’s seven houses and prepare them for a year of intensive study, immersive community, and service to Quincy and neighboring communities.

“From this day forward, you are Hawks. Your futures, your lives are from this day bound to your time in QU,” said QU President Brian McGee to the freshman class at the traditional inauguration ceremony at St. Francis Solanus. “We say Amen, first of all, to the transformative power of a Quincy University education.

