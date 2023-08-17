QUINCY — Quincy University’s incoming freshman moved into their dorms Wednesday, beginning the orientation process that will place them in one of the university’s seven houses and prepare them for a year of intensive study, immersive community, and service to Quincy and neighboring communities.
“From this day forward, you are Hawks. Your futures, your lives are from this day bound to your time in QU,” said QU President Brian McGee to the freshman class at the traditional inauguration ceremony at St. Francis Solanus. “We say Amen, first of all, to the transformative power of a Quincy University education.
“You will earn a degree that will change your life in powerful ways. You will be forever transformed by your experience in QU; you will remember many of the people sitting near you today for the rest of your lives.”
Through QU’s strong Franciscan tradition and the university’s long relationship with Quincy, McGee says QU offers students a deep-rooted and accepting community where students won’t get left behind even if they were trying to be.
“You cannot hide in Quincy University,” McGee said. “Our focus is on the individual student and finding those problems. We had one student here today who kind of had a bad day for several reasons. She was receiving the full attention of our Vice President for Student Development about an hour after she got here. That’s the kind of place we are.”
“So far they’ve made it an easy process for me, especially knowing I’m coming from a 15-hour drive,” said Cherquan Claxton, a New Jersey freshman studying exercise science. “They made it as simple as possible. I was able to move in today.”
QU provides full-time success coaches and full-time faculty doing the advising work for students, as well as residence halls programming and house activities. The university has a “success by design” philosophy that seeks to prevent the unpredictable timing of life from taking students away from their studies or delaying them with failures.
“The goal is that they graduate in four years, not four and a half or five years: four years,” McGee said. “By the time a student arrives on campus we already have the information we need to create their individualized success plan.”
According to McGee, QU doesn’t just target the professional lives of students — it also seeks to develop the personal lives of students so that they are happy in the lives their careers are built around.
“This is a place where, if we realize someone is missing out, they’re gonna get the door knocked on,” said McGee.
“I wanted to be close to my family,” said Maria Lopez, a freshman majoring in human services and criminal justice. “I knew I wanted to be away from home, but I also knew that I wanted to have some kind of support system around me. My aunt and uncle are here, my cousin and my sister are here. They have great academics here, great criminal justice program.”
Lopez’s passion is serving her community, and she’s excited to be a part of a university that gives hundreds of hours of community service to the community.”
New students can look forward to an intensive curriculum of philosophy and theology, designed to make young minds stop and think about what their actions mean in the bigger picture.
“We’re paying attention to value formation; questions of who I am in the universe and what I owe to human beings around me,” McGee said. “Those questions are important to all of us.”
