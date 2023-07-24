Quincy woman charged in 2020 crash that killed four set to enter a plea

QUINCY — The bench trial of the Quincy woman charged in the 2020 crash that killed four people, including three children, has been canceled.
Natasha L. McBride's trial was set to start Monday, but both sides announced they have reached a plea agreement in the case. A plea and sentencing hearing was set for Aug. 10.
Details of the plea were not disclosed in court Monday.
McBride, 39, faces four counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 14, 2020, deaths of Jenniffer Hendricks, 54, of Rushville, and Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months. The boys were Hendricks’ grandchildren and lived in Kirksville, Mo. McBride also faces four counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, four counts of reckless homicide and four counts of driving while license revoked.
The Quincy Police Department said its investigation concluded that the 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by McBride was traveling west on Broadway at an apparent high rate of speed and did not stop at a red light at Fourth Street.
Her vehicle struck a northbound 2002 Buick driven by Stephen Hendricks of Rushville. The boys and Jenniffer Hendricks, Stephen’s wife, were passengers in the Buick. A Quincy police crash report showed a witness believed McBride’s vehicle was traveling at 80 mph or faster.
The case was delayed for nearly a year after a charge of aggravated driving under the influence charge was added in February 2022. The charge was dismissed in an April 2022 ruling, but the Adams County state's attorney's office appealed the decision.
The Fourth District Appellate Court affirmed the ruling in December 2022.
McBride's attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, sought to have the charge dismissed arguing it should have been filed earlier, arguing it was based off evidence turned over in December 2020.
McBride continues to be held in the Adams County Jail.