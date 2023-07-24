Quincy woman charged in 2020 crash that killed four set to enter a plea

Natasha McBride, right, sits with her attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Adams County Circuit Court. McBride is set to enter a plea in the Aug. 14, 2020, crash that killed four people, including four children. 

 Pool Photo/David Adam, MRN

QUINCY — The bench trial of the Quincy woman charged in the 2020 crash that killed four people, including three children, has been canceled.

Natasha L. McBride's trial was set to start Monday, but both sides announced they have reached a plea agreement in the case. A plea and sentencing hearing was set for Aug. 10.