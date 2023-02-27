SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A Quincy woman faces decades in prison after being convicted on drug and weapons charges.
A jury in U.S. District Court on Thursday, found Kelsey A. Hickman, 31, guilty of distributing more than five grams of methamphetamine, possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. She was acquitted of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Sentencing for Hickman has not yet been scheduled.
At sentencing, which was not scheduled, Hickman will face between five and 40 years in prison for the distribution of methamphetamine, up to 20 years for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and up to 10 years for illegally possessing the firearm. She also faces up to a lifetime term of supervised release and up to a $5 million fine.
Over two days of testimony in front of Judge Sue E. Myerscough, the government presented evidence establishing that Hickman sold 7.98 grams of methamphetamine in February 2021, she possessed with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and she illegally possessed a firearm after having previously been convicted of a felony in March 2021. Following the trial, Hickman was taken into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
The case investigation was conducted by the Quincy Police Department and the Illinois State Police, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Springfield Field Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matt Weir and Nate Bertrand represented the government at trial.