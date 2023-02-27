SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A Quincy woman faces decades in prison after being convicted on drug and weapons charges.

A jury in U.S. District Court on Thursday, found Kelsey A. Hickman, 31, guilty of distributing more than five grams of methamphetamine, possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. She was acquitted of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Sentencing for Hickman has not yet been scheduled.