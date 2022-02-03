QUINCY — A Quincy woman has been charged with drug-induced homicide in connection with the 2021 death of a Quincy woman.
An Adams County grand jury indicted Caitlin R. Dietiker, 22, on charges of drug-induced homicide and two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.
The Quincy Police Department said in March 2021, officers responded to a death at 1255 Maine. Jill Hogan, 21, was deceased at the scene, and her cause of death was determined to be fentanyl intoxication.
Police said a several-month investigation identified Dietiker as the person who supplied Hogan with the fentanyl that caused her death.
Dietiker was served the indictment Monday in the Adams County Jail where she is being held on unrelated unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance charges.
The bond on the indictment was set at $500,000. Dietiker is set to make her first court appearance Tuesday.