QUINCY — A Quincy woman faces up to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty in a 2020 shooting outside Liberty.
Kayla L. Obert, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated discharge firearm in the March 4, 2020, incident.
As part of her plea, one count of first-degree attempted murder was dropped.
Obert, 30, and Gabriel D. Alvord were arrested shortly after the Adams County Sheriff’s Department said it received a report of shots fired in the area of East 2100th Street and North 1050th Avenue. The man who was uninjured told law enforcement that he was shot at as he stood near his vehicle at his home.
Though Obert is eligible for probation when she is sentenced Jan. 14, Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state’s attorney’s office, said prosecutors will seek prison time.
If the case had gone to trial, Jones said evidence would show Obert drove Alvord knowing he was going shoot at the victim. Obert also picked Alvord up after the shots were fired.
Alvord, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree of attempted murder in July 2020 and was sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections the following month. Alvord fired the rifle at least six times.
If sentenced to prison, Obert would need to serve 85% before eligible for parole.
She remains free on bond after posting $35,000.