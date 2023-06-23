SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A Quincy woman was sentenced to five years in prison for methamphetamine distribution.
Christina Harbison, 41, of the 600 block of Chestnut was sentenced for distributing 5 grams or more methamphetamine by Judge Colleen Lawless Friday in U.S. District Court.
Harbison was indicted in December 2019 and pleaded guilty in January 2023. Evidence at the sentencing hearing showed that the drug transaction at issue occurred on March 11, 2019. After initially being released on bond, Harbison’s bond was subsequently revoked, and she has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since Oct. 31, 2022.
The West Central Illinois Task Force and the Quincy Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Z. Weir represented the government in the prosecution.