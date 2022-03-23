QUINCY — The Quincy woman accused of supplying fentanyl to a 21-year-old woman who died of an overdose is set to enter a plea.
Court records show that Caitlin R. Dietiker is set to enter a plea April 13 after an appearance Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Dietiker, 22, was indicted Jan. 27 on one count of drug-induced homicide in the death of Jill Hogan.
The Quincy Police Department said in March 2021, officers responded to a death at 1255 Maine. Hogan was deceased at the scene, and her cause of death was determined to be fentanyl intoxication.
Police said a several-month investigation identified Dietiker as the person who supplied Hogan with the fentanyl that caused her death.
Dietiker continues to be held in the Adams County Jail $500,000.