QUINCY — The Red, White & Back the Blue Festival returns this weekend.
Held from 2-10 p.m. Saturday in Washington Park, the festival, now in its sixth year, is designed to honor law enforcement, fire departments, emergency medical services and 911 services.
This festival is open to the public and will feature feature emergency services equipment on display from 2-4 p.m., a Quincy Police Department K-9 presentation at 3 p.m., a meet-and-greet with Miss Quincy, Miss Southern Illinois and Miss Heartland at 3:30 p.m., and a performance of local band, Pepper Spray from 7-10 p.m.
Throughout the afternoon there will be face painting, children’s activities and live entertainment.
Hy-Vee Grill will be available for purchase from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and TCBY will also be on site. By showing their ID, members of the Quincy Police Department, the Quincy Fire Department, the Tri-Township Fire Department, the Adams County Ambulance Service, the Quincy/Adams County 911, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, and the Illinois State Police can receive free meals for themselves and their immediate family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.