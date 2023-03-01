QUINCY — Registration is now open for the 2023 Dogwood Parade, slated for May 6 to commemorate the dogwoods of the area and to celebrate the community.
The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Dogwood celebration with Blessing Health System as presenting sponsor for the parade. The theme for this year's events is "Dogwood 'Gem'boree! Celebrating the Exceptional in All of Us."
Parade participants are encouraged to use the them to showcase their businesses and organizations, as well as celebrating the community in which they live, work, and play.
Other events currently planned for Dogwood weekend include the Little King and Queen pageant on May 4 at Quincy Town Center and a family-friendly block party at St. James Lutheran Church on May 6.
Bruce Guthrie, president and CEO of the Quincy Area Chamber, said the organization is proud to once again bring the Dogwood Parade to Quincy.
"It is a wonderful time for families, neighbors, and friends to come out and celebrate the beginning of the summer season and just have fun," Guthrie said.
Registration fees for the Parade are $40 for non-profits, $80 for business entries, and $250 for Dogwood Investor entries. For more information or to register for the Dogwood Parade, visit quincychamber.org/events.
