Registration open for Dogwood Parade

Registration opens Wednesday morning for the 2023 Dogwood Parade.

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Registration is now open for the 2023 Dogwood Parade, slated for May 6 to commemorate the dogwoods of the area and to celebrate the community.

The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Dogwood celebration with Blessing Health System as presenting sponsor for the parade. The theme for this year's events is "Dogwood 'Gem'boree! Celebrating the Exceptional in All of Us."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.