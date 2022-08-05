Regulatory work behind EV push in full swing in Illinois

An electric vehicle charging station is pictured on the Illinois State Capitol Complex grounds. State regulators are in the process of defining several of the state's next steps toward putting 1 million electric vehicles on state roads by 2030. 

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Ten months after Illinois lawmakers passed the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act which set a goal of putting 1 million electric vehicles on state roads by the end of the decade, state agencies are engaged in a flurry of regulatory planning aimed at meeting those goals.

The effort to electrify the state’s transportation sector and ensure the power grid can meet increased demand involves the Illinois Commerce Commission, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, the state’s Department of Transportation, and Illinois’ two largest public utilities, among others.

