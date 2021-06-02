Remainder of Maine between 24th, 30th closes for construction

QUINCY — The remainder of Maine between 24th and 30th streets was closed to traffic Wednesday for construction.
Maine between 27th and 30th last month for the project, which includes resurfacing partial curb and gutter replacement and partial sidewalk replacement. City officials said the remainder of the street would close once the school year ended.
Rees Construction is handling the nearly $900,000 project.
This is the second phase of the project. Last year, water mains were replaced.
Completion is slated for mid-August.