Report Finds ‘code of silence’ at mental health facility where staff abused and neglected patients

A sign is pictured at Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in Anna.

 Whitney Curtis for ProPublica

Several employees at Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center attempted to cover up a brutal assault on a patient, according to a new report by the watchdog office within the Illinois Department of Human Services.

The report by the IDHS Office of the Inspector General said that the “widespread attempted cover-up” around that incident pointed to a deeply entrenched “code of silence” among some workers.

This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with Lee Enterprises, along with Capitol News Illinois.

