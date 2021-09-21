HANNIBAL — A resolution clarifying the city’s policy regarding the collection of tree limbs was approved by the Hannibal City Council during its meeting Tuesday night at city hall.
“Currently there is some confusion amongst staff, council and the public as to when city workers will pick up limbs,” wrote City Manager Lisa Peck in a memo to the council. “The policy is designed to alleviate that confusion by establishing clear criterion which, if met, permits the city to take public action.”
According to the policy that was approved when an emergency declaration is issued due to a storm city staff may pick up limbs that have been collected and placed by the curb.
In other business, City Attorney James Lemon reported to the council regarding a recent city meeting on storm water. Lemon’s report included potential funding options for storm-water projects.
The final plat of a proposed new subdivision was given a second reading by the council.
The 1.2-acre Willing Subdivision is located on Stardust Drive. The property, which is zoned A One and Two Family, was annexed into the city of Hannibal in June 2020. Reportedly the developer, Kevin Willing, intends to construct four single family homes.
Revised ordinances regarding tree maintenance were given a second reading.
The following reappointments were approved, Mary Bowman and Roy Hark were reappointed to the Hannibal Convention & Visitors Bureau for a term to expire in September 2026; Pat Benson was reappointed to the Policemen & Firemen Retirement Board for a term to expire in December 2024.