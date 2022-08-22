QUINCY — After reviewing and discussing two proposals for the collection of recyclable materials, the Central Services Committee voted unanimously Monday evening to present a recycling hauling and bin supply proposal to the full City Council next week.
City Engineer Jeffrey Conte’s presentation included start-up costs and collection locations for the recycling bins, which will be placed at three sites on the north, south and east sides of the city and will be available for use as early as March 1, 2023, pending council approval.
Conte estimated that the city will spend approximately $100,000 per site for the bins, access platforms, security cameras and pavement striping for traffic patterns. Conte said there potentially will be as many as six bins at one site, depending on the volume of recyclables collected.
“We know the weekends will be busy for drop-offs, so it’ll be important that the bins are either empty or able to handle the amounts that will be collected at those times,” Conte said.
Names of the vendors were not provided.
If the Council votes to eliminate curbside collection, the city will then stop collecting the $5 monthly fee it charges residents.
Conte mentioned there is a local vendor who may propose a curbside option for those residents who prefer to have their recyclables picked up.
• The Central Services Committee also heard a recommendation from Conte that would expand the citywide cleanup that typically in years past takes place the last Saturday in September.
"Republic (Services) came to us with a request to switch from doing a one-day Saturday pickup to doing a weeklong — Monday to Friday — from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.," Conte said. "The problem they were having with a one day cleanup is the amount of drivers (up to 15) that they need for that day.
"So what they're offering is a roll-off container at a site that they would staff, so that people could drive and unload their materials from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., just like they've done in the past."
Alderman Eric Entrup, R-1, requested containers be available until 5 p.m. at least one day during that week, for those residents who would not be able to get the earlier in the day due to work or other responsibilities.
A motion to approve a resolution passed unanimously and will be presented at next week's council meeting.
In other business, the City Council approved a resolution to accept a $1.7 million bid from Diamond Construction Co. for capital improvement projects in Wards 4, 5 and 6, which includes the replacement of deteriorating pavement, sidewalk replacement and replacement of 23 lead water service lines.
