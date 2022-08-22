Marcus Landis becomes newest member of the Quincy Police Department

Barry Cheyne (at right), chairman of the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners, introduces Marcus Landis (second from left) as the newest member of the Quincy Police Department prior to his swearing-in at Monday night's City Council meeting. Mayor Mike Troup and Police Chief Adam Yates flank Landis, a 2013 graduate of Camp Point Central High School and 2017 graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

 H-W Photo/Mark Meyer

QUINCY — After reviewing and discussing two proposals for the collection of recyclable materials, the Central Services Committee voted unanimously Monday evening to present a recycling hauling and bin supply proposal to the full City Council next week.

City Engineer Jeffrey Conte’s presentation included start-up costs and collection locations for the recycling bins, which will be placed at three sites on the north, south and east sides of the city and will be available for use as early as March 1, 2023, pending council approval.

