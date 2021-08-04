CARTHAGE, Ill. — On the job for just over six weeks, Sam Harnack hears the same concern over and over.
Hancock County’s communities, and their leaders, see the need to get more people involved.
“The answer is going to have to be young adults, young families, people coming in and wanting to put their time and effort into communities,” said Harnack, executive director of Hancock County Economic Development. “We want to be able to start the conversation about how to have that happen.”
A first step will be a September 14 program, sponsored by HCED and University of Illinois Extension, focused on reversing the exodus from Hancock County. The free program begins at 5:30 p.m. in the second floor meeting room of Marine Bank and Trust, 410 Buchanan in Carthage.
The county’s not alone in facing the exodus challenge.
In 2018, 86 of the state’s 102 counties experienced population decline, and almost every rural county in Illinois has experienced an outmigration of its youngest and brightest talent.
Extension regional community and economic development specialist Pam Schallhorn has spent the last six years studying what prompts people, especially young adults between the ages of 20 and 40, to return or remain in rural communities. She helps communities conduct their own research by developing survey instruments and holding focus groups.
“There are so many things that are impacted by the outmigration of young adults from rural communities including school enrollment, availability of quality health care, future leadership, a skilled workforce and business development,” Schallhorn said in a news release.
“Developing a strategic plan to address outmigration and attract young adults back into rural communities could have a major impact on a community’s future.”
A panel discussion with young adults from across Hancock County will follow the seminar presented by Schallhorn. “Hopefully we’ll get a good group of people coming in and asking questions,” Harnack said.
“So many people are working very hard to do the best they can in their communities, but I don’t know that everybody knows what to be doing, what questions to ask,” she said. “I don’t know how many questions will be answered, but I think just starting conversations will help people gain perspective.”
Reversing the Exodus from Hancock County will take place Sept. 14 in Carthage. Registration and more information are available online at go.illinois.edu/ReversingtheExodus.