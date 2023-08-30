QUINCY — The Quincy Riverfront Development Corp. will seek additional money to assist with for the proposed riverfront electrical line burial project.
The $1.18 million bid from D&L Excavating Inc., left the city nearly $435,000 short.
The committee has secured $200,000 from the Adams County Board and another $200,000 in tax increment financing funds. In addition, the state offered a non-competitive grant of $350,000 for the project, leaving the project short $434,700 short of the bid. The bid expires in 31 days, at which point D&L would be free to make a different bid.
Members of the corporation on Wednesday heard from Director of Public Works Jeffrey Conte who suggested the committee budget an additional $120,000 for contingencies. For example, there is the possibility that the contractor will encounter old foundations or utilities when they excavate the site, incurring great expense for demolition and removal.
The revised plans are to ask the County Board to provide $350,000, the City Council to provide $350,000 in TIF funds by drawing from this year’s and next year’s collections and approaching the Quincy Park District, as well as seeking donations from the public and charities for the remaining amount.
The expectation of the committee is if electrical ducts are provided, Ameren Illinois will run power lines through them, bearing the approximately $2 million dollar expense. The reasoning is that the current power infrastructure is old, and the cement bases of the towers show signs of deterioration. Ameren might save money by partnering with the corporation. Committee member Rick Ehrhart said he would attempt to get a commitment from Ameren in writing.
If the project moves forward, D&L will install electrical ducts from north of Broadway to Hampshire Street along Bonansinga Drive and Clat Adams Bicentennial Park.
The initial estimate of the project was in the $500,000 range but COVID-19, inflation and the rising costs of construction materials have greatly increased the price.
During the meeting, Mayor Mike Troup said the public is indifferent to the power lines because they do nothing to raise the level of community engagement with the riverfront for the price.
Ehrhart and the rest of the committee believed the project would show the community riverfront improvements are moving forward.
Members considered to partially implement the project to make room for other phases of the riverfront master plan first, but the committee was deterred by the additional engineering expenses, which have already been paid for the burial project. Additionally, the possibility of new structures being disrupted by the eventual burial of the lines and losing state grant money limited the committee’s options.
