HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Monday night rollover crash on U.S. 36 west of Munger Lane injured two.

Hannibal Police responding to the crash at 9:05 p.m. found the driver, a 24-year-old man from Minnesota, and the passenger, a 48-year-old woman from Texas, trapped in the vehicle.

An investigation found the vehicle, a 2016 Buick Encore, was heading east on U.S. 36, struck a deer, left the south side of the road and overturned.

The driver and passenger were removed from the vehicle and taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Hannibal Police Department was assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Marion County, EMS, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Hannibal Fire Department.

