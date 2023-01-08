QUINCY — After being crowned Miss Quincy's Outstanding Teen twice, Shelby Rose took her winning ways to the next level when she was named Miss Quincy 2023 Saturday night at the Quincy Community Theatre.
"It's been an incredible experience," Rose said. "It's definitely more hard work than I've had to put in. It's been a great change, though, and I feel like I'll truly be able to build my social impact initiative, Fostering Hope, even more now with this title."
Rose created Fostering Hope to help children in the foster care system who are often taken to a new home with little warning and their belongings packed into trash bags. Rose was adopted at just four days old, and she knows there are many children who aren't as fortunate as she was. Fostering Hope provides travel bags for foster kids to carry belongings, along with hygiene necessities, blankets, stuffed animals, or other items to make them feel more at home wherever they go.
"First thing tonight when I leave here, I'll be getting on social media to promote (the program)," Rose said, "that, and my the rest of my plans for the year."
Lindsey Hess, Miss Quincy director, said having Rose continue in the competition is part of the goal for the program.
"I always love it when our participants grow up in our program," Hess said. "It's fun to see how they mature and the growth over the years. And I've definitely seen that with Shelby. I expect big things from her this year."
Molly Gerard, a Pittsfield High student, was named Miss Quincy's Outstanding Teen for 2023. She said her plan for the night was to savor the evening.
"I'm probably going to go through all the gifts I've gotten, and all the messages coming in, just to make this moment last as it possibly can," Gerard said. "This is such an unreal feeling, and I never want it to go away."
Gerard said she's competed in county fair pageants, but this was her first time in the Miss America competition track.
"I was competing against such a great group of girls, I've made so many memories and connections with them," she said. "I'm so excited for the year ahead of me."
"I just can't believe this is real," she added.
This year's competition saw eight young women vying to be named Miss Quincy, while six were aiming to be crowned Outstanding Teen. The participation was up from the past several years' events.
"I think it's due to a couple of different things," Hess said. "First, COVID was tough on everyone, including us. It took some time to bounce back and get the girls interested in doing this again. "But we also changed our marketing techniques a little bit this past year," she continued. "We really focused on empowering women. That's always been the number one goal of Miss Quincy, but we really honed in on it this year. And we also worked to make the program more inclusive than ever."
Hess said there are special events plan throughout the year to mark the 75th anniversary of the Miss Quincy program. One of those events will be during the city's Dogwood celebration.
"We're partnering with Emerald City Jewelers for an event during Dogwood weekend called 'Forever Miss Quincy,'" she said. "Portions of the funds will go towards scholarships, and we'll invite our former Miss Quincys, along with a lot of the former contestants, to be a part of it."
For her year reigning as Miss Quincy, Rose said she has one overarching goal.
"I want to just make every individual in my community happy, and each person I meet, I just want to put a smile on their face," she said.
Rose and Gerard will take part in the Miss Illinois statewide competition in June, the next step on the path to Miss America.
