QUINCY — After being crowned Miss Quincy's Outstanding Teen twice, Shelby Rose took her winning ways to the next level when she was named Miss Quincy 2023 Saturday night at the Quincy Community Theatre.

"It's been an incredible experience," Rose said. "It's definitely more hard work than I've had to put in. It's been a great change, though, and I feel like I'll truly be able to build my social impact initiative, Fostering Hope, even more now with this title."

