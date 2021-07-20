LAHARPE, Ill. — A Roseville man faces charges after a report of a reckless driver Thursday night on Ill. 9 near LaHarpe.
Hancock County deputies found the driver of the vehicle, which was located by LaHarpe Police, driving under the influence of drugs.
Robert J. Waller, 37, of Roseville, was arrested and taken to the Hancock County Jail where he was charged with driving while license suspended, driving under the influence of drugs, operating uninsured vehicle and possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
Waller was released on a recognizance bond after his initial court appearance.