QUINCY — A ruling on whether an aggravated driving under the influence charge should be dismissed in the case of the Quincy woman accused of killing four people in a 2020 crash should be issued by next week.
Natasha L. McBride is set to return to court Tuesday for a status hearing where Judge Amy Lannerd is expected to rule on the motion to dismiss the charge.
A one-hour evidentiary hearing on the motion was conducted Wednesday in a closed courtroom, which was requested by McBride's attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson. The motion remains sealed.
The new charge was filed in January after prosecutors said they received new information.
Nelson had previously argued that the Adams County state’s attorney’s office could have filed the charge earlier, believing it was based off evidence turned over in December 2020.
McBride, 37, faces four counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 14, 2020, deaths of Jenniffer Hendricks, 54, of Rushville, and Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months. The boys were Hendricks’ grandchildren and lived in Kirksville, Mo.
She also faces four counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, four counts of reckless homicide and four counts of driving while license revoked.
McBride has pleaded not guilty to the charges and her attorneys indicated that they could seek a insanity defense.
She allegedly ignored a traffic light at Fourth and Broadway while driving at a high rate of speed causing the crash.
In the crash report, the Quincy Police Department said McBride admitted to smoking marijuana shortly before leaving in her vehicle.
Her case remains on the April jury trial docket.
She continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.