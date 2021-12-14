QUINCY — Over 800 minimum housing complaint forms have been distributed by Quincy’s Safe and Livable Housing Committee to participating continuum of care organizations and churches.
The Rev. Joe Zimmerman, chairman of the Safe and Livable Housing Committee, said in a news release that although Quincy has plenty of good landlords that maintain their rental properties, there are many residents living in substandard and deteriorating property.
Therefore, Zimmerman said he wanted to make sure residents living in these conditions to have access to paperwork that could warrant an inspection of derelict property by a city inspector.
He added that most of the 60-plus organizations that received complaint forms already wrote letters of support for a housing inspection ordinance.
“Down the road, I hope this results in more contact with people living in this housing and other people in the community,” Zimmerman said.
In October, the City Council rejected an ordinance establishing a registration process for residential rental property owners. The ordinance, which was the subject of multiple public hearings, was heavily amended to remove any controversial stipulations such as a self-certification program.
Although the ordinance was defeated, Zimmerman said he hasn’t given up getting a similar measure passed.
“I think if we talked to some more of the aldermen, we might get a different vote next time,” he said.
The complaint forms, which also are available on the city’s website, also include an inspection checklist of every item a rental house or apartment should contain.
This includes hot and cold running water, carbon monoxide detectors, smoke detectors, locks for exterior doors, a roof that doesn’t leak, outlets and junction boxes with proper covers and adequate heating capable of maintaining a temperature of 68 degrees Fahrenheit.
