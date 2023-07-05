QUINCY — The search continues for the Quincy man charged in the May shooting death of a Quincy woman who was sitting on her porch.
The Quincy Police Department believes Victor A. Weems III, 19, fled Quincy. The Department is working with the U.S. Marshals Service to find Weems and return him to Adams County.
Weems is wanted in the May 24 shooting that caused the death of 47-year-old Dana Lawton-Marshall who was sitting on her porch in the 1100 block of Jefferson when she was shot from a disturbance near South 12th and Jefferson.
Lawton was taken to Blessing Hospital before being transferred to St. John's Hospital in Springfield where she died May 25.
An warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm was issued on May 25. The charges were upgraded to first-degree murder on May 30 with a $5 million bond. He is also wanted on unrelated warrants for home invasion, aggravated battery, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a stolen vehicle and obstructing identification.
Weems should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Weems should contact their local law enforcement agency, the Marshals Service, Crime Stoppers or QPD.