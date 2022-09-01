QUINCY — To recycle or not to recycle?
That is not the question.
But there are several others that will be discussed in further detail from 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 7 during a community forum at City Hall. Mayor Mike Troup scheduled this second public session “to provide additional information about the proposed recycling ordinance and receive feedback from citizens on questions or concerns they may have.”
The proposed ordinance, which is scheduled to have its second of three readings at Tuesday's City Council meeting, proposes the city will maintain three drop-off recycling sites with collection bins available for use from sunrise to sunset.
City Engineer Jeffrey Conte has indicated that potential drop-off sites would be located near North 12th Street, South 12th Street and along the Broadway Street corridor east of 36th Street.
City officials have yet to identify the specific locations under consideration.
Earlier this summer the city hosted a public forum at the Quincy Town Center to discuss fiscal issues related to its recycling program. Approximately 50 people attended that session.
Six Quincy residents addressed council during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, and all six urged the city to reconsider its plan to shift from curbside to public collection bins.
When contacted Wednesday, Conte offered several reasons why the city is pursuing a change.
"We believe the public collection sites will offer (recycling) access to more of the population by removing the (the $5 monthly) fee, and that more people will recycle," Conte said. "We think it will lead to a greater capture of the recyclable material with fewer items ending up in the waste stream or headed to the landfill."
The cost savings in a shift from curbside to public site collection, Conte said, is also a key factor for the city.
"It's a lower cost option for the city's budget," Conte said, "no question about it." But, he added, there is a local vendor who likely would offer private curbside collection if it's no longer a part of city services.
