QUINCY — Seldon Totsch, the longest-serving member on the Adams County Board, died Saturday in his home in rural Liberty. He was 88.
Adams County Board Chairman Kent Snider said Totsch served his district well and had nearly perfect attendance until recently because of health issues.
“I think he was respected by all,” Snider said. “It will be a tough seat to fill.”
Totsch was first elected to the County Board in 1986 after he defeated an incumbent in the primary election by one vote. He also served as McKee Township highway commissioner for more than 40 years before he declined to seek another term in 2017.
Snider has contacted Dave Bockhold, chairman of the Adams County Republican Central Committee, so the committee can make a nomination to fill the remainder of Totsch’s term, which ends in 2022.
“They are starting their search immediately,” he said. “We’d like to get the seat filled as soon as possible — hopefully by the July meeting.”
Duker and Haugh Funeral Home in Quincy is handling the arrangements.