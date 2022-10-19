QUINCY — The sentencing of the former Quincy coach and trainer who pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual abuse was delayed two weeks after he didn't have a chance to review the pre-sentence investigation report.
Jonathan Graff's attorney, Drew Schnack, said Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court that he received the pre-sentence investigation report Friday afternoon and prepared it for his client. It was dropped off at the Adams County Jail Monday morning to be given to Graff to review.
Schnack learned Tuesday that Graff didn't have the report to review.
He noted he and other attorneys have had difficulty in getting access to clients who are being held in the jail, including them not receiving documents in a timely manner.
"Whoever is in the jail thinks this is cute," Schnack said. "This is not the first time this has happened."
Sentencing was reset for Nov. 2.
Graff faces up to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections but eligible for probation after he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge Aug. 31. He originally faces a more serious charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
The charge states that Graff had sexual contact with a girl through her clothing.
He was arrested May 19 by the Quincy Police Department, which started an investigation involving a possible inappropriate relationship between an area coach and trainer, and a 16-year-old.
Graff was an assistant coach with the Quincy Notre Dame High School girls basketball team. He also was an employee of the Total Athlete Performance program.
He has been held in the Adams County Jail since his arrest on $100,000 bond.
