QUINCY — The sentencing of the former Quincy coach and trainer who pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual abuse was delayed two weeks after he didn't have a chance to review the pre-sentence investigation report.

Jonathan Graff's attorney, Drew Schnack, said Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court that he received the pre-sentence investigation report Friday afternoon and prepared it for his client. It was dropped off at the Adams County Jail Monday morning to be given to Graff to review.

