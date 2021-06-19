QUINCY — Touring a portion of the Hunt-Lima Drainage and Levee District and the new pump station in the Sny Island Levee Drainage District reinforced what Phoebe Percell sees across the county.
“These people really care about what they’re doing. They care about their communities they’re protecting, their farmland they’re protecting. They’ll do pretty much whatever it takes so make sure those people and property are protected,” said Percell, chief, dam and levee safety branch with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
It’s important, Percell said Friday, to keep that in mind in writing policy in Washington, D.C., and allocating resources.
“That’s where we have a real opportunity to partner with our sponsors, set a vision together for what flood risk management looks like, levee management looks like,” she said.
The two-day annual meeting of the Corn Belt Ports and the Upper Mississippi, Illinois and Missouri Rivers Association wrapped up Friday. A full slate of state and federal speakers, including Percell, focused on ways to reduce flood damages, protect property and support communities.
Key to the effort is making necessary improvements to the levee system because “without flood control, nothing else matters,” UMIMRA Chairman Mike Klingner said in a presentation to members.
But flood control efforts, or repairs in Hunt-Lima’s case, can get caught between federal agencies.
The district could be looking at a $2 million repair bill, with no federal government help, after the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied a claim, saying it should qualify under the Corps, even though the levee didn’t breach.
“Because Hunt-Lima did not breach, the drainage district is responsible for all the repairs to the crown and the land side of the levee. The corps is responsible for just the river side,” district commissioner Dianne Barnett said.
“They consider damage to the land side from flood fighting not from flood. We have a difference of opinion,” she said. “We had a lot of webbing up and down the land side from seepage. That’s not from flood fighting but from the high level of the river for so long.”
Barnett said it’s important for Corps officials to see the damage — and the differences in levees in the upper end of the Mississippi compared to the southern end.
“The corps is all about preserving lives, but one thing we want to express to them is we’re not only preserving lives but we’re preserving livelihoods in these rural districts,” Barnett said.
Percell hopes to facilitate a conversation between the Corps, FEMA and the district. It’s a way to “get the process moving. It seems like it’s kind of stuck,” she said.
She also hopes to hear from levee drainage districts in the upcoming rulemaking process for two Corps programs and a newly-written levee safety policy.
“We recognize this new policy may not be completely right the first time,” she said. “The opportunity we have together is to continue talking, figure out what’s working, what’s not working and adjust accordingly.”
Levee systems designed based on low rainfall amounts in the 1930s and 1940s are “totally inadequate for the rainfall we’ve been experiencing the last few decades,” Klingner said.
With more than a seven-foot difference between flood levels used in the 1954 Flood Control Act and levels seen in 1993, 2008 and 2019, “we have a significant problem we’re not seeing addressed,” Klingner said. “We’re hoping Congress will take it up, particularly now that there’s an interest in climate change.”
Other priorities include working toward improvements by recognizing the change in climate, focusing on flood control while also targeting sediment, management and drought strategies and maintaining the current Waters of the United States rule.
Federal overreach on WOTUS could affect not just river bottom land but virtually all agricultural land and hinder infrastructure improvements.
“This is likely to get messy again,” said Julie Ufner, president and chief executive officer of the National Waterways Conference and another meeting speaker.
By bringing people together, including officials from the federal government and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, “we can talk about the problems and how we can improve,” Klingner said.
“We may not see any quick results,” Barnett said. “We hope in the long run it helps.”