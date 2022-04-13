QUINCY — Ninety felt-lined tables are in place and the stage has been set for a weeklong barrage of breaks, spins, draws, combinations, and Barney Rubbles.
Yes, that’s right: Barney Rubbles.
Not the “Flintstones” cartoon kind, mind you, but the ones you might see this week beginning Wednesday when the Oakley-Lindsay Center in downtown Quincy plays host to the 25th annual Illinois State Pocket Billiard Championships.
As many as 800 pool shooters from across the state are expected to descend on the OLC to compete in divisions including Scotch Doubles, 9-Ball Singles, Master and Open Teams, and Junior divisions for ages 15-18, and 14 and under.
Dan Taylor, president of the American CueSports Illinois State Association, said the OLC’s ability to stage all 90 tables in the same hall, in addition to its close proximity to several downtown hotels, put the Gem City in prime position to rise above 12 competing venues and be named host site last November.
“From a host standpoint, the ability to stage all of the tables in one room is a huge plus,” Taylor said during Monday afternoon’s setup. “It’s much easier for the players and the schedulers, if they don’t have to bounce from room to room to find out where they’re playing.”
Taylor has been president of the statewide association for the past 12 years, and has been playing the game of billiards since his father first introduced him to the sport at the age of 4. One of the highlights of this week’s event — in Taylor’s opinion — is the Junior 8-Ball and 9-Ball competition, in which the top two finishers in the 15-18 and 14-under divisions will earn entry and travel expenses paid to the 2022 BEF (Billiard Education Foundation) Junior National Championships, June 21-25, at the Hotel Casino & Convention Center in Las Vegas.
“That’s a pretty good deal, for sure,” Taylor said, “and we need to encourage the juniors to keep playing. This is one way to do that.”
Tournament director Cecil Messer credited Holly Cain and the Quincy Convention and Visitors Bureau team for doing the behind-the-scenes legwork to win the site bid.
“Quincy clearly showed that they wanted the event, and they had the facility and hotel room capacity to do so,” Messer said. “We started with a field of 13, whittled it down to seven, and then down to three. Quincy came out on top, and we believe they’ll put on a great event.”
Holy Cain, executive director of the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director, said the estimated $1 million economic impact for the city — for this particular week — is an encouraging development, and hopefully an incentive for the state pool players’ association to keep Quincy in the rotation of host sites.
“(Easter week) can be a bit tricky in terms of tourism, but the work we put in as a whole (including Atrium on Third and the OLC) was outstanding,” Cain said, “and I’m hoping the players feel the same way.”
OLC Executive Director Chris Landwehr said his crew worked from 9 a.m. Monday to midnight to prepare the floor space and set up the 90 tables that had been delivered earlier in the day by the Minnesota-based Midwest Pool Players Association.
“The timing of this event works very well for us,” Landwehr said. “In mid-April, you don’t have to worry about conflicts with any other events. Easter week is typically a bit more challenging, in terms of scheduling workers and all, but I think we’re in really good shape to make this event a success.”
Back to the Barney Rubbles, which in pool players’ lingo are also known as doubles when playing an object ball into the first rail before it comes back in the opposite direction, usually targeting a pocket.
Look for more of those and many other specialty shots throughout the week, especially when Tom “Dr. Cue” Rossman of ESPN fame displays his world championship trick-shot superiority in special afternoon and evening performances.
A few fortunate players may also have the chance to play challenge matches against Rossman, whose final trick shot show will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday.
For a complete list of the competition schedule, go to acsisa.org. The weeklong event is open to the public, and admission is free.
