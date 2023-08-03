CANTON, Mo. — An investigation into evidence mismanagement in the Canton Police Department has been turned over to the U.S. Attorney's Office in St Louis.
In a joint statement from Lewis County Sheriff David Parrish and Prosecuting Attorney Chelsea Fellinger said they met with an attorney in the office when they delivered the investigative file for further consideration.
The investigation dates to 2022, when Canton Mayor Jarrod Phillips requested an investigation after the city discovered an issue with evidence stored at the Police Department, including bags of evidence that had been tampered with and missing methamphetamine, marihuana, fentanyl, hydrocodone pills, methadone and other pills.
Phillips initially contacted Parrish in May 2022 to report the department had mass personnel resignations, including Chief Ryan Crandall, and was down to one officer, Justin Allen.
That June, Parrish requested assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control, along with the FBI. A special investigation into the department started in September 2022.
Parrish and Fellinger said the investigation started with preliminary interviews with past and present members of the department, but shortly after they were scheduled, investigators learned the city hired an attorney to represent current and past employees. Then acting chief, Allen, told them not to speak with investigators until they met with the city's attorneys. The interviews with investigators were delayed for months.
Several findings were reported from the investigation, including hundreds of items that were tampered with and stolen. This includes U.S. currency, hundreds of pills, both controlled and noncontrolled substances, and handguns.
They said in 2015, about $1,000, which had been ordered to be returned, was stolen from the evidence room when Crandall was chief. No investigation was open, nor was the theft referred to an outside agency. Rather the funds were replaced from the city's general fund.
In 2021, Crandall reported a Glock .40 caliber handgun seized in 2008 was stolen from the evidence room, and at the time he said an evidence audit had never been conducted. He couldn't identify who might have taken the gun, according to the statement.
They said in January 2022, Lewis County Coroner Larry Arnold contacted the department regarding medication seized by officers during the course of a nonsuspicious death investigation. Initially, the department was unable to find the medication, but several weeks later, Allen reportedly told Arnold the pulls were found and accounted for.
During the investigation, investigators learned though the pills bottles were found, the contents were not.
Parrish and Fellinger said the matter was not referred to an outside agency at the time of the discovery. The issues was reported to Phillips, who directed the department to no longer participate in the drug take back program.
They said because of the lack of institutional controls and procedures in the department, Fellinger can't file charges for criminal misconduct as too many people had access to the evidence room, evidence locker and evidence keys and no definitive proof could be ascertained despite the nearly yearlong investigation.
On May 19, Fellinger notified the city of Canton, its city attorney, the chief of police and the City Council that she must hold the department as a while and the city responsive, and that the results of the investigation and prior issues with the department call into question the department's reliability and integrity — raising issues of credibility for any investigation it conducts.
She said her office would not file any cases investigation by the department unless assisted by an outside agency, and the department was not to college or store any items of evidence until further notice.
The city responded on June 23, and that Allen's "stance and actions demonstrated that the position taken was to disregard that directive, despite the warned consequences and to conduct business as usual."
They also said a special City Council meeting held Monday presented no clear plan for moving forward. The department is staffed by three officers who were recently hired.
The Sheriff's Department said it has extended its services to the officers to assist with any calls they might be dispatched to and will work.
In a statement Phillips provided to The Herald-Whig's newsgathering partner WGEM, he said his office will issue a statement Friday outlining a public forum to discuss the next steps for the department.
“We continue to cooperate with any questions that law enforcement may have. If we can see someone brought to justice, we’d love to see that come to fruition,” Phillips stated.