Sheriff, prosecutor allege Canton police mishandled with evidence
Max Fleischmann/Unsplash.com

CANTON, Mo. — An investigation into evidence mismanagement in the Canton Police Department has been turned over to the U.S. Attorney's Office in St Louis.

In a joint statement from Lewis County Sheriff David Parrish and Prosecuting Attorney Chelsea Fellinger said they met with an attorney in the office when they delivered the investigative file for further consideration.