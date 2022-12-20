QUINCY — Those dreaming of a white Christmas are likely going to get their wish this year, but it will come at the cost of temperatures 25 to 30 degrees colder than is normal.
Brian Inman, chief meteorologist with The Herald-Whig's newsgathering partner WGEM said Thursday is going to start off relatively mild, but that temperatures will drop to near-zero by noon as the snow starts to build.
"The current forecast is between 2 and 5 inches," Inman said on Tuesday. "Once it really gets going, conditions are going to deteriorate quickly."
That amount of snow wouldn't normally be such a concern, but following on with the precipitation will be frigid temperatures made worse by strong winds.
"I don't know if the National Weather Service will actually declare it a blizzard," Inman said, "but we'll certainly be looking at blizzard-like conditions."
The National Weather Service defines a blizzard as blowing or falling snow with winds of at least 35 miles per hour, reducing visibility to a quarter-mile or less for at least three hours.
In the overnight hours Thursday into Friday, winds could gust to 45 mph and bring dangerous wind chills around 30 below zero.
"I don't remember when we've last seen wind chills like that in December," Inman said. "It's probably been 10 or 12 years, if not more."
Those temperatures and winds will make things more difficult for road crews working to clear the streets. John Shafer, assistant director of Central Services, said his crews will be on call and working throughout Thursday and Friday.
"We're going to be fighting the whole time," Shafer said. "We're going to be going back over stuff we've already done.
"It won't be as bad as roads in the county, but we'll be dealing with the drifting snow, also," he added.
Shafer said crews will be making adjustments to the snow-melt the trucks will be putting down.
"When it's that cold, the salt alone doesn't work as well," he said. "We'll be adding calcium chloride to the salt to make it more effective."
While the final decision will be up to the mayor's office, Shafer said he doesn't think the forecast is pointing toward an official snow emergency declaration.
"It would definitely help if people were able to park off the streets as much as possible, so we can clear from curb to curb," he said.
Heidi Welty, regional social services director for the Salvation Army in Quincy and Hannibal, said the Salvation Army's shelter is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will be available for those in need during this winter blast.
"There's no reason for anyone to have to be out in the cold," Welty said. "Right now, our shelter is actually full, but we'll find room to fit cots for those who need it. We're ready to do whatever we need to."
Welty said the best option for those who have stable shelter is to simply stay put if possible.
"People do need to maintain connections, because this is a hard time of year," she said. "But if they have a sturdy roof over their head, then it would be best to just stay in."
Planning ahead, not only for this storm, but for the whole season, will help reduce emergencies, Welty said.
"If someone is in a vulnerable position, behind on rent, for example, or at risk some other way, they should reach out to see what we can do before it reaches a critical point."
Inman said the biggest impact to travel will be Thursday afternoon into Friday, with the blowing snow in high winds reducing visibility. On Friday, the harsh winds along with the low temperature will be the biggest hurdle.
"On Friday, we're barely going to get above zero," he said. NWS forecasts show that wind chills will remain near 20 below all day Friday.
Shafer said he hopes people have patience with his crews as they work to clear the streets.
"Drivers need to give us room to work," he said. "Stay back at least 100 feet from the trucks because we're going to be spreading salt. And just give us time to get it done."
For those who may need assistance, the Salvation Army's Emergency Shelter at 501 Broadway in Quincy can be reached at 217-222-8655.
