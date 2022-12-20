Bracing for winter's arrival

Current forecasts are showing as much as five inches of snow on Thursday, and winds gusting to over 40 mph overnight into Friday, leading to dangerous travel conditions throughout the area.

QUINCY — Those dreaming of a white Christmas are likely going to get their wish this year, but it will come at the cost of temperatures 25 to 30 degrees colder than is normal.

Brian Inman, chief meteorologist with The Herald-Whig's newsgathering partner WGEM said Thursday is going to start off relatively mild, but that temperatures will drop to near-zero by noon as the snow starts to build.

