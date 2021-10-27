QUINCY — Work to install a solar array on the roof of the Oakley-Lindsay Center could start next month.
The proposed project, which had been halted earlier this year after the company the OLC worked with shuttered, would generate enough power for 65% of the facility.
Under an agreement with StraightUp Solar, the company would install the panels, with the OLC agreeing to buy the electricity. A delivery fee is not charged for the power generated through the panels.
OLC Executive Director Chris Landwehr told the Quincy Civic Center Authority Wednesday that the firm was hoping to start construction toward the end of the month. The OLC is having Architechnics review the plans and address some load questions for the exposition halls.
An agreement with the new firm was approved in August.
“We didn’t have any money invested in it, but the investors did,” Landwehr said. “They want to keep moving forward with it and get this job done.”
