QUINCY — Southern Airways Express will be the new airline providing passenger flights from Quincy Regional Airport.
Starting Dec. 1, Southern of Palm Beach, Calif., will provide 18 weekly roundtrips to both St. Louis Lambert International Airport and O'Hare International Airport.
Southern was selected through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Essential Air Service program. The order was filed Tuesday.
The four-year contract runs through 2026 with an annual subsidy for the airline starting at $4.085 million and climbing to $4.399 million in the final year of the contract.
The airline will replace Cape Air, which announced in May that it would terminate its four-year contract with Quincy Regional Airport because of a pilot shortage. Cape Air has continued providing passenger air service until a replacement was named.
In a presentation to the Quincy Aeronautics Committee in August, Southern said it would provide the service with nine-passenger, single-engine Cessna Caravans with two-pilot crews.
The only other airline to offer a proposal was Boutique Air out of San Francisco.
Cape Air has provided service to the city since 2009 — except for a two-year stint where SkyWest offered jet service. It was awarded a new four-year contract worth $13.8 million in September 2021.
