Special Olympics athletes recognized by QPD

Special Olympics athletes are recognized by the Quincy Police Department and other law enforcement officers. Five area athletes received medal during the Summer Games which took place June 9-11.

 H-W PHOTO/KAYLA HOUCHIN

QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department recognized five athletes from the Illinois Special Olympics on Monday morning for the medals they won during the Summer Games.

Dylan Stotts, Micah Zanger, Landon Ludwig, Jack Ray and James Foster each proudly showed off their medals to their friends and the officers.

