Special Olympics athletes recognized by QPD

QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department recognized five athletes from the Illinois Special Olympics on Monday morning for the medals they won during the Summer Games.
Dylan Stotts, Micah Zanger, Landon Ludwig, Jack Ray and James Foster each proudly showed off their medals to their friends and the officers.
Multiple police officers and other law enforcement officers congratulated the athletes while also joking around enjoying time with them.
Officer Amber Haistings said the relationship between the officers and Special Olympic athletes is special.
“I don’t know how to explain it,” said Haistings. “It’s just a very special relationship that we’ve held for years with them. I mean, this year we had five of them medal. How awesome that they’re able to do that and come home and show us all of their hardware? It's awesome.”
At the start of the ceremony the athletes were recognized for their hard work. Then, each was recognized for their accomplishments at the Illinois Special Olympics in Bloomington-Normal from June 9-11. Their achievements are as followed:
- Dylan Stotts from Golden, Ill: Silver - 50 meter, Bronze - 4x100 (TEAM)
- Micah Zanger from Payson, Ill: 4th place - long jump, Silver - 400 meter, Bronze - 4x100 (TEAM)
- Landon Ludwig from Quincy: 5th place - softball throw, Bronze - 4x100 (TEAM)
- Jack Ray from Quincy: 4th place - 100 meter, Bronze - 4x100 (TEAM)
- James Foster from Kinderhook, Ill: Gold - deadlift (230lbs), Gold - Back Squat (165lbs), Gold - bench (100lbs), 4th - most points in three categories
After a well earned round of applause from the audience, the athletes were presented with a letter recognizing their achievement from the Quincy Police Department.
Each letter was individualized stating the athlete’s accomplishments. An officer read a synopsis of the letter saying in part how proud the officers were of the athletes and all they had done.
After each letter had been handed out the athletes and officers got together for a group picture. Fittingly, the ceremony ended with donuts.
Officer Haistings said events like this are invaluable for the athletes.
“It gives the athletes the ability to go out and play in different sports, build friendships along the way, compete in the summer games and continue along the different sports there are,” said Haistings.
The athletes agree, it was a fun experience and they can’t wait to continue their journey.
This was Jack’s first Special Olympics, he said it was a lot of work but also fun.
It was easy for him to answer what was the best part of the Olympics.
“Hanging out with my friends and being there with my coaches and family,” said Jack.
He added that the coaches were fun and awesome, which made everything even better.
James really enjoyed showing off his hardware due to all of his gold medals in powerlifting.
“I’m super strong,” said James. “I’m going to keep going back to the Olympics forever.”
His plans are to keep getting better and stronger. And even though he’s good friends with all the police officers he says he’s going to be stronger than them someday.
This isn’t Dylan’s first Special Olympics, it’s actually his second so he’s no stranger to winning medals.
“It means a lot to get a medal,” said Dylan “I get to share it with my friends.”
His mom Amanda was one of his coaches. Dylan said that practice can be hard sometimes, while Amanda said they make sure to have fun because they have a great group of kids.
She added that if anyone wants to participate it’s not difficult, just get a hold of the Special Olympic Coordinator in Springfield. Contact Lynde Pavich at 217-747-8251.
If you want to support the Illinois Special Olympics you can participate in the Polar Plunge or Cops on a Rooftop, Officer Haistings said QPD will post about each event when it gets closer. All the fundraising events help send athletes to the competitions.
