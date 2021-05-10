PITTSFIELD, Ill. — For people ready to get out and about, Judi Sutton has a suggestion.
Pike County Spring Pickin Days returns Friday, Saturday and Sunday with activities in nine communities across the county.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday but may vary by location.
“Everybody’s just ready to get out and see the countryside and visit all these little towns, take a deep breath and enjoy life,” said Sutton, an organizer of third annual event which is a springtime counterpart to Fall Pickin Days held in October. “We’ll have a lot to offer through the county.”
Townwide yard sales are planned in Detroit, Griggsville, New Canton and Pleasant Hill, with Barry offering yard sales and vendors on the square.
Atlas, El Dara and Summer Hill will host a variety of vendors, with food vendors also available in El Dara.
Pittsfield’s antique and vintage stores will offer outdoor vendors and food, with vendors, food and children’s activities available on the square and the courthouse lawn.
The spring event, canceled last year due to COVID-19, is not as large as the fall version, but “that could change as we continue to do this,” Sutton said.
Just as important, it gives people a chance to enjoy another season in the county. “The trees have budded out. It’s green and pretty,” Sutton said. “Instead of the fall colors, we’ve got the summer colors coming on.”
More information is available online on Facebook at Pike County IL Spring Pickin Days.