QUINCY — The Springfield man arrested in a reported vehicular hijacking and home invasion last week apparently was inadvertently released from a Missouri jail last month.
During Bradley S. Yohn's first court appearance Tuesday, Judge Tad Brenner said that Yohn should have been in custody in Missouri at the time of the Nov. 9 incident.
Missouri court records show that Yohn, 34, was served a warrant on one count of unlawful possession of a firearm-dangerous weapon on Oct. 19 at the St. Charles County Department of Corrections and that bond was set at $50,000 cash only.
The court file noted that Yohn was released in error and a new warrant was issued.
Adams County Assistant State's Attorney Laura Keck said the issue was discovered by the Probation Department as it completed a report prior to Yohn's appearance.
In a statement, a St. Charles County spokesperson said that the warrant was not known to booking staff, and Yohn was released after a 24-hour hold.
"A new warrant was issued within hours and the St. Charles County Police Department fugitive team began searching for him," the spokesperson said. "The Missouri State Highway Patrol and U.S. Marshal Service took over the search. Now that we know he is in Adams County, we will be applying for extradition."
Yohn faces two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated criminal sexual assault and residential burglary. All are Class X felonies except the residential burglary charge.
Charging documents allege that Yohn used force or the threat of force to take the vehicle and kidnapped a woman. He then reportedly used force to enter the home. A knife was allegedly used.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said around 6 p.m. Nov. 9, deputies responded to a report a burglary to a residence just off of North Bottom Road. The investigators discovered that the homeowner in burglary had been the victim of a vehicular hijacking and was forced back to their residence, which was then robbed.
Yohn also faces one count of vehicular hijacking for allegedly taking a vehicle by force on Oct. 31. He also faces two counts of theft, one county of residential burglary and one county of criminal sexual abuse from a Oct. 15 incident in Quincy.
Yohn had been held in the Adams County Jail on a combined $10.25 million bond. With the new charges, Brenner modified bond to a combined $15.8 million, which Keck and Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha said they have never seen as high a bond in the county.
"Mr. Yohn shouldn't have been out," Brenner said.
Brenner noted that when Yohn was arrested, several items taken from the home were found on him.
Yohn would shake his head in court when Brenner read the sex abuse charges, and became visibly upset at the end of the hearing.
"Kill me, your honor," he said. "Take my life now please."
Also charged in connection to the Nov. 9 incident was Karen D. Blackledge.
Blackledge, 32, faces two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.
She is being charged on accountability theory, meaning she allegedly aided Yohn.
Both Yohn and Blackledge were arrested Nov. 10 in Springfield by the U.S. Marshal's Violent Fugitive Apprehension Unit.
Blackledge's bond was kept at $5 million.
Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson was appointed to represent Yohn, and Deputy Chief Public Defender Chris Pratt was appointed to represent Blackledge.
Both are being held in the Adams County Jail and are due back in court Monday.