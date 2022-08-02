St. John remembered for restoration of tree canopy

Sarah Fernandez, left, Trees For Tomorrow, Glenn Sanders with Mississippi Valley Hunters and Fishermen's Association, Anne St. John, Kelly Arntzen and Lee Lindsay with Trees for Tomorrow present a $10,000 check to the Mississippi Valley Hunters and Fishermen's Association and the Quincy Park District for the redevelopment of Bob Bangert Park with more than 300 trees planned to be planted in the park. Known for her support of tree projects in Quincy, St. John died Friday. 

 H-W File Photo/Michael Kipley

QUINCY — The Quincy woman who spearheaded efforts to bring more trees to Quincy has died.

Anne St. John passed away Friday morning at Blessing Hospital.

