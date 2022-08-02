QUINCY — The Quincy woman who spearheaded efforts to bring more trees to Quincy has died.
Anne St. John passed away Friday morning at Blessing Hospital.
St. John co-founded the group Trees for Tomorrow with Lee Lindsay in 2007 after seeing deteriorating trees along Maine Street. Since the group’s founding, it has helped plant thousands of trees around the city.
Lindsay told The Herald-Whig's newsgathering partner WGEM that St. John was a real leader and will likely be remembered as the “tree lady.”
“She gets that a lot, and I think that would make her feel good because that’s what she cared about,” Lindsay said.
Lindsay said that even as St. John’s health declined in recent years, “she was the command post, or center of our operation.”
In 2014, St. John told the The Herald-Whig that she was proud of Trees for Tomorrow’s early work restoring the Maine Street canopy.
“I’m very, very pleased,” she said. “Yesterday I drove down Maine Street, and I just couldn’t believe the color. Can you imagine what those trees are going to look like in about 10 years?”
Laura Sievert, Trees for Tomorrow board president, said St. John had passion rarely seen.
"She saw opportunities to invest in restoring the tree canopy on Maine and assembled a talented team to make it happen," Sievert said. "Not content to rest on laurels, she led efforts to plant trees in wetlands, in the Illinois Veteran’s Home and throughout Quincy. A hundred years from now, Quincy will still be enjoying the trees Anne planted, and that is a beautiful legacy for a beautiful person.”
Following the 2015 windstorm that raked the city, Trees for Tomorrow engaged in its largest project, planting more than $130,000 worth of trees to replace those toppled in the storm.
In 2019, the group launched its “Trees for Patriots” program, planting hundreds of cherry and crabapple trees at the Illinois Veterans Home campus in Quincy. The goal of the planting was to re-create the look of spring blossoms on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
The group also has donated $20,000 in trees toward the wetland restoration at Bob Bangert Park.
Funeral arrangements for St. John are pending at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home in Quincy.
