State announces plan for $760 million in opioid settlement money

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, along with Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton and Attorney General Kwame Raoul, announce plans for distributing funds from the state's share of a $26 billion settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors. 

 Blueroomstream.com

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced plans Friday for how the state will distribute its share of funds from a national settlement with opioid companies.

Illinois expects to receive approximately $760 million over 18 years from a $26 billion national settlement with three opioid distributers — Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen — and one opioid manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government that is distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.