Farm Mental Health

A farm in rural Champaign County, pictured in spring 2023.

 Andrew Adams/Capitol News Illinois

DECATUR, Ill. — Farmers and residents of rural communities often face stigma when it comes to mental health challenges, but state leaders hope to change that.

Governor JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that chapters of FFA – the group once known as Future Farmers of America – will be eligible for $1,000 grants to fund mental health awareness programs in schools and rural communities. Up to 20 such grants will be available through the Illinois FFA Foundation starting this fall.

