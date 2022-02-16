State, opponents urge court ruling on school mandates despite JCAR vote

Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.