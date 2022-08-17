State Police questioned over handling of report on alleged Highland Park shooter

Republican Sen. John Curran questions officials from the Illinois State Police about its handling of a "clear and present danger" report on the alleged shooter in the July 4 Highland Park mass shooting. 

 Capitol News Illinois photo by Peter Hancock

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Officials from the Illinois State Police faced questioning Wednesday from Republican lawmakers who said the agency had authority to reject a gun permit application from a man who later allegedly carried out a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Highland Park.

The alleged gunman, Robert Crimo III, is being held without bond on a 117-count indictment for the mass shooting that left seven dead and dozens more injured.

